Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

