Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

