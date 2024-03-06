Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 9.0% in February

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

