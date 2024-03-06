Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Grows By 9.0%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

