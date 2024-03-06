Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Kirby stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $90.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,847. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

