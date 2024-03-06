DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,084 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after acquiring an additional 589,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

