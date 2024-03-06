Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

