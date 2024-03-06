Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $12.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EHAB

Enhabit Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,886,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $20,532,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 7,973.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 1,613,515 shares during the period.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.