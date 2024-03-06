TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TMDX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,109 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 338,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 96,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

