Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) PT at $29.27

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $928.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

