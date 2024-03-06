Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives $124.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNXC

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. Concentrix has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $139.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.