Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $24.50

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ALKT stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,633,000 after acquiring an additional 267,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 331,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

