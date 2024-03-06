Metals Acquisition Limited Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metals Acquisition in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MTAL opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

