ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

ChampionX Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 114,813 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

