CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives C$19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

TSE CIX opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.01 and a one year high of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

