Brokerages Set Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Target Price at $45.83

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $45,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.