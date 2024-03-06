Brokers Issue Forecasts for ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

