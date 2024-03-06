MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MidCap Financial Investment

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 165,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.52%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.