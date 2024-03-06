William Blair Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.68) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.