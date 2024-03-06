Critical Comparison: SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.1% of CXApp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -188.57% -8,707.83% -65.87% CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $45.87 million 26.70 -$88.94 million ($0.39) -12.72 CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares SoundHound AI and CXApp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CXApp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoundHound AI.

Risk and Volatility

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SoundHound AI and CXApp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 1 5 0 2.83 CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus target price of $6.66, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than CXApp.

Summary

CXApp beats SoundHound AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

