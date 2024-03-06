Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$10.83

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,000 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at C$10.20 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.48.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

