Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in February

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. Endesa has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.