Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in February

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. Endesa has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $21.97.
Endesa Company Profile
