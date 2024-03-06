Financial Survey: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 31.29% 20.38% 1.67% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Private Bancorp of America and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 1.51 $40.86 million $7.09 4.88 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats First Republic Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

