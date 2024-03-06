Head to Head Analysis: Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and InterContinental Hotels Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $3.79 billion 0.69 $14.22 million $0.42 45.10 InterContinental Hotels Group $4.62 billion 3.82 $750.00 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atour Lifestyle and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00 InterContinental Hotels Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.40%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. InterContinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group beats Atour Lifestyle on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

