Financial Survey: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) vs. Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.41% 4.32% 1.95% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Issuer Direct has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Issuer Direct’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $261.71 million 1.87 $5.01 million $0.10 333.63 Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.41 $1.93 million $0.36 41.28

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowman Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Issuer Direct on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

