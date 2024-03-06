Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Quantum-Si in a report released on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quantum-Si’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum-Si
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.