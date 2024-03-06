Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Quantum-Si in a report released on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quantum-Si’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quantum-Si by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

