89bio, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01).
View Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio
89bio Trading Down 14.8 %
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 89bio by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 89bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.