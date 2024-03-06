89bio, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01).

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 89bio by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in 89bio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

