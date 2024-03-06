5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

VNP stock opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$400.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.60. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.86 and a 52 week high of C$4.75.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

