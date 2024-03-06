FY2025 EPS Estimates for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Lifted by William Blair

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marqeta in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Marqeta Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 88,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at about $2,093,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

