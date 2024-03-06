Haemonetics Co. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE HAE opened at $76.58 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $95.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

