Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Increased by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.83 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

