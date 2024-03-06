DermTech, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for DermTech in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DermTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get DermTech alerts:

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on DermTech from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

DermTech Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. DermTech has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech by 2,543.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 810,420 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 401,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 246,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 864.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 156,523 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

(Get Free Report)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.