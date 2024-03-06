CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.24.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after buying an additional 433,228 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $38.25 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

