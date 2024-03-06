Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on VCYT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte
Veracyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.64. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.