Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.64. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

