Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.