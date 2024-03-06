KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.0 %

KEY stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.