Comparing JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and American Eagle Outfitters’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters $4.99 billion 0.96 $125.14 million $1.11 21.81

Profitability

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

This table compares JD Sports Fashion and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters 4.30% 15.23% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JD Sports Fashion and American Eagle Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Sports Fashion 0 0 0 0 N/A American Eagle Outfitters 1 4 3 0 2.25

American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus price target of $19.55, indicating a potential downside of 19.27%. Given American Eagle Outfitters’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Eagle Outfitters is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats JD Sports Fashion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through retail stores; digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com; and applications. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

