Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 28.41% 31.66% 15.62% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, indicating that its stock price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.53%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 1.54 $118.01 million $5.03 4.81 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

