Head-To-Head Contrast: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) versus United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -44.69% -14.37% -10.99% United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 10 0 3.00 United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $9.46, indicating a potential upside of 33.88%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

This table compares Genius Sports and United Parks & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 4.55 -$181.64 million ($0.86) -8.22 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.96 $234.20 million $3.63 14.59

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports. Genius Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Genius Sports has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Sports beats United Parks & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

