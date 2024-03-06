Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $9.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $9.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,286.90 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,201.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

