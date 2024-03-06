Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst J. Haase forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $800,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

