Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,430. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

