Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.35 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

