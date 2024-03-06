Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $487.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

