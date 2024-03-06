ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.