The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.38.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $84.90 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
