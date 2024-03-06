Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $92.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

