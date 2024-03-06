Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $380.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $385.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.44 and its 200-day moving average is $355.61. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $410.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after buying an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

