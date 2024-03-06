Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.95.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 59.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 60.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.