IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

IAG opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

